Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic
00:27
Share this -
copied
New York’s Ethics Commission has ordered former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give up more than $5 million that he was paid for his book about the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo’s attorney called the action unconstitutional and is promising a fight.Dec. 15, 2021
UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines
05:24
Steph Curry sets new NBA record for 3-pointers
01:18
Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels
02:56
Now Playing
Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic
00:27
UP NEXT
Fire traps more than 100 on roof of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre