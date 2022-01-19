IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood 05:38 How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government 03:22 How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app 06:06
Now Playing
Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73 02:15
UP NEXT
Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida 02:00 Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification 02:56 Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years 02:13 2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness 02:53 Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb 00:30 Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured 00:26 Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero 01:25 Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee 00:20 Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken 02:38 Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests 02:15 New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children 00:43 Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency 02:07 AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports 02:30 Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program 05:33 Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue 00:34 These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs 04:06 Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73 02:15
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died at age 73. He was the longtime creative director at Vogue, and eventually named editor-at-large. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones looks back at his life and artistic vision extending beyond publishing.
Jan. 19, 2022 Read More New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood 05:38 How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government 03:22 How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app 06:06
Now Playing
Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73 02:15
UP NEXT
Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida 02:00 Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification 02:56