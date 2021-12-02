Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch team up for new comedy ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas'
06:21
“Saturday Night Live” alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch join forces in a new holiday movie, “A Clüsterfünke Christmas,” which parodies Christmas rom coms. "Rachel and I both feel strongly about parody being extremely accurate...we tried to hit as many tropes as we possibly could," quips Gasteyer.Dec. 2, 2021
