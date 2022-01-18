An exclusive look at the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

National Geographic has released new images and video of the restoration efforts underway at the Notre Dame Cathedral, after its roof caught on fire in 2019. The 850-year-old cathedral’s rooftop and famous spire are now finally being rebuilt with the same oak and lead that burned in the fire. NBC's Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from Paris.Jan. 18, 2022

