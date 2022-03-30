IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Amy Schumer: Chris Rock handled Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’

00:33

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer weighed in on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping scandal by writing on Instagram that Chris Rock handled it all like a pro, “but the whole thing was so disturbing,” adding that she’s “waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.” NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.March 30, 2022

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer says she’s ‘triggered and traumatized’ after Will Smith-Chris Rock incident

