Amy Schumer: Chris Rock handled Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer weighed in on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping scandal by writing on Instagram that Chris Rock handled it all like a pro, “but the whole thing was so disturbing,” adding that she’s “waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.” NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.
March 30, 2022
