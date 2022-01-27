Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider ended the second-longest winning streak in the quiz show’s history on Wednesday. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, was defeated by Rhone Talsma, who bested her in Final Jeopardy!. She left the show with nearly $1.4 million in winnings and will return as the first transgender contestant to make it to the Tournament of Champions. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Jan. 27, 2022