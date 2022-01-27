Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider ended the second-longest winning streak in the quiz show’s history on Wednesday. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, was defeated by Rhone Talsma, who bested her in Final Jeopardy!. She left the show with nearly $1.4 million in winnings and will return as the first transgender contestant to make it to the Tournament of Champions. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.
