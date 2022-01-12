Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary
00:37
Share this -
copied
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are at the center of another new project headed to streaming. Prime Video is set to release a documentary series directed by Amy Poehler about the iconic couple that will examine their careers and relationship.Jan. 12, 2022
‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary
04:49
Now Playing
Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary
00:37
UP NEXT
See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’
01:08
Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals
01:00
Oscars will return with a host in 2022
00:39
Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview