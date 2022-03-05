Amtrak engineer acquitted of deadly crash in Philadelphia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An Amtrak engineer blamed for the deadly 2015 crash in Philadelphia has been found not guilty on all charges. A jury acquitted 38-year-old Brandon Bostian, who was driving the train during the high speed derailment that killed 8 people and injured more than 200.
