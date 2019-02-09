AMI facing federal investigation after Jeff Bezos bombshell

AMI facing federal investigation after Jeff Bezos bombshell02:33
Federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer, broke a cooperation agreement when they contacted Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ lawyers and allegedly blackmailed him. NBC’s Geoff Bennett reports for TODAY.
North Carolina police search for hit-and-run suspect00:24
Rescuers search for pilot after cargo plane crashes off Florida coast00:21
TODAY's Headlines: Feb. 9, 201901:09
See the week’s biggest headlines in the Weekly Download02:58
Venezuelan President Maduro blocks humanitarian aid from US02:25
Elizabeth Warren to officially kick off presidential campaign02:46