AMI facing federal investigation after Jeff Bezos bombshell

02:33

Federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer, broke a cooperation agreement when they contacted Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ lawyers and allegedly blackmailed him. NBC’s Geoff Bennett reports for TODAY.Feb. 9, 2019

