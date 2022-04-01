Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation
As a result of the pandemic, many people have turned to online shopping, which has created a problem for businesses that rely on cash such as laundromats, grocery stores and diners. The U.S. Mint is urging Americans to empty their pockets and piggybanks to get more coins into circulation.April 1, 2022
