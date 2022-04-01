IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves

    03:00

  • Save money on digital subscriptions: Deals, free alternatives, more

    05:12

  • How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud

    02:58

  • After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’

    03:04

  • How to handle important documents – all online!

    04:54

  • Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'

    00:26

  • Discount retailers to unload excess inventory, offering paradise for bargain hunters

    03:11

  • Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’

    02:15

  • Starbucks announces plans to introduce reusable cups

    03:03

  • How to save big on bills, gas, groceries and more

    05:24

  • How to navigate skyrocketing car prices, surging demand

    03:49

  • This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation

    04:37

  • How to save money on spring break as prices rise

    03:19

  • What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'

    04:09

  • What to do if you experience ‘financial infidelity’ in a relationship

    04:32

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    02:01

  • Fed raises interest rates: What it means for your budget

    02:20

  • Explore the edge of space in new space travel option

    03:15

TODAY

Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation

00:35

As a result of the pandemic, many people have turned to online shopping, which has created a problem for businesses that rely on cash such as laundromats, grocery stores and diners. The U.S. Mint is urging Americans to empty their pockets and piggybanks to get more coins into circulation.April 1, 2022

  • New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from home

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulation

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves

    03:00

  • Save money on digital subscriptions: Deals, free alternatives, more

    05:12

  • How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud

    02:58

  • After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’

    03:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All