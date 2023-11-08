Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
For the first time, the total amount of credit card debt in the United States has topped $1 trillion. Experts say the high prices have caused many to rely on the cards to make ends meet, and the Fed’s interest hikes have pushed average rates above a record 20%.Nov. 8, 2023
