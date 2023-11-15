Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
A majority of Americans say they are feeling increased pressure to tip in more places today than five years ago, according to a survey. They are also growing confused and frustrated about when and how much of a gratuity to leave for each service. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Nov. 15, 2023
