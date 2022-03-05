IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

Americans rally in support of Ukrainians

02:38

The United States is showing its support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country. Businesses are making donations of money and medical supplies, while one dance troupe in Chicago is connecting with children over Zoom to teach them about their culture and history. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Weekend TODAY.March 5, 2022

