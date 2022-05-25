IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Psychotherapist shares tips to help kids process traumatic events

  • Community grapples with reality that gunman was from their town

  • Ukrainian beer fosters ‘worldwide happy hour’ in support of Ukraine

  • How to save on gas, travel during busy Memorial Day weekend

  • Get an inside look at Jenna Bush Hager’s stay on the USS Bataan

  • Russia’s naval blockage of grain threatens food shortage

    Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting

    School security back in the spotlight after Texas school shooting

  • Family remembers teacher killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

  • Baby formula shortage: Abbott Nutrition to restart production

  • CDC says monkeypox spreads through physical contact

  • Trump-backed pick Perdue falls short in Georgia governor bid

  • NOAA predicts another above-average hurricane season

  • Lawmakers share mixed responses on guns amid Texas shooting

  • Gunman barricaded inside classroom with students, official says

  • Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

  • Death toll rises to 21 in Texas elementary school mass shooting

  • Stroke survivor, 28, shares symptoms and warning signs

  • Exclusive: MacKenzie Scott donates $122M to Big Brothers Big Sisters

  • Inside the USS Bataan’s journey to NYC’s Fleet Week

Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is the latest tragedy in a long list of gun violence occurring across the country. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer looks back on the tragedies that have become far too familiar in the United States.May 25, 2022

'Unbearable heartbreak': Celebrities react to Texas school shooting

