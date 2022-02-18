Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes
02:45
Share this -
copied
With many Americans hoping the end of the pandemic is finally in sight, travel agencies and websites are reporting a major uptick in bookings. From spring break escapes, to planning ahead for summer vacations, travel plans are making a comeback. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes
02:45
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna are giving away a trip every day! Learn how you can win
01:29
Jenna Bush Hager recalls her snowboarding lesson from gold medal Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis
00:55
Women behind Heart of Dinner share menu of traditional Chinese recipes
04:39
Hot pot trend sizzling in China takes off around the world
04:08
Mott Street Girls shining a light on New York City’s Chinatown