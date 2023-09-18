IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A style expert shares transitional trends for your fall wardrobe — starting at $10

  • Now Playing

    Americans arrive in Qatar after prisoner swap with Iran

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce they’re separating

    00:54

  • Meet the woman behind the big new screen at the Patriots’ stadium

    03:58

  • ‘Parent Trap’ stars reveal unexpected family tree connection

    01:02

  • Drew Barrymore reverses course, pausing show for writers' strike

    02:19

  • Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost

    06:42

  • Powerball jackpot now $638M, its 10th-largest prize ever

    00:39

  • Cereal loses its popularity over protein-packed bars and smoothies

    03:18

  • Surfer bit on the face by shark: ‘It felt like a bear trap’

    03:08

  • Kouri Richins allegedly tried to get mother to give false testimony

    02:42

  • Trump appears to undermine own defense in 2020 election case

    02:01

  • LA County deputy fatally shot in patrol car in 'ambush' attack

    02:22

  • UAW has ‘reasonably productive conversations’ with Ford

    02:09

  • Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap

    04:06

  • Broadway’s first all-Filipino show turns the theater into a nightclub

    03:22

  • Len Chandler, 1960s folk and protest musician, dies at 88

    02:33

  • Car wash empowers autistic employees with sense of self-worth

    03:37

  • Inside the manhunt of an escaped convict that captivated a nation

    03:35

  • Jann Wenner issues apology for remarks on Black, female artists

    02:04

  • 30-year-old LA sheriff’s deputy killed in ambush shooting

    00:26

Americans arrive in Qatar after prisoner swap with Iran

01:18

The five Americans held for years in Iran have landed in Qatar in a prisoner swap. They will undergo a medical check before returning to the United States. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for TODAY.Sept. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Americans arrive in Qatar after prisoner swap with Iran

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce they’re separating

    00:54

  • Meet the woman behind the big new screen at the Patriots’ stadium

    03:58

  • ‘Parent Trap’ stars reveal unexpected family tree connection

    01:02

  • Drew Barrymore reverses course, pausing show for writers' strike

    02:19

  • Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost

    06:42

  • Powerball jackpot now $638M, its 10th-largest prize ever

    00:39

  • Cereal loses its popularity over protein-packed bars and smoothies

    03:18

  • Surfer bit on the face by shark: ‘It felt like a bear trap’

    03:08

  • Kouri Richins allegedly tried to get mother to give false testimony

    02:42

  • Trump appears to undermine own defense in 2020 election case

    02:01

  • LA County deputy fatally shot in patrol car in 'ambush' attack

    02:22

  • UAW has ‘reasonably productive conversations’ with Ford

    02:09

  • Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap

    04:06

  • Broadway’s first all-Filipino show turns the theater into a nightclub

    03:22

  • Len Chandler, 1960s folk and protest musician, dies at 88

    02:33

  • Car wash empowers autistic employees with sense of self-worth

    03:37

  • Inside the manhunt of an escaped convict that captivated a nation

    03:35

  • Jann Wenner issues apology for remarks on Black, female artists

    02:04

  • 30-year-old LA sheriff’s deputy killed in ambush shooting

    00:26

Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap

UAW has ‘reasonably productive conversations’ with Ford

LA County deputy fatally shot in patrol car in 'ambush' attack

Trump appears to undermine own defense in 2020 election case

Kouri Richins allegedly tried to get mother to give false testimony

Americans arrive in Qatar after prisoner swap with Iran

Everyone yells at their kids. How do you repair the moment?

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Leslie Jones talks explicit name of new book: ‘I gotta be special’

Should friends choose sides in a divorce? Hoda & Jenna weigh in

George Oliphant shares ways to prepare your home for fall

Anne Hathaway shares refreshing take on aging and beauty

Leslie Jones talks new book, love for Steve Kornacki and his khakis

Thinking of selling your home? Why now is the time to do it

Swap out the chips for bell peppers to make these healthier nachos

Here are the winners of NBC Select’s Best of Bed & Bath Awards

Elmo talks Season 2 of 'Goodnight, World!' podcast

Marking the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, 60 years later

TODAY's Al Roker delivers first TED Talk on climate change

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season

Everyone yells at their kids. How do you repair the moment?

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Leslie Jones talks explicit name of new book: ‘I gotta be special’

Should friends choose sides in a divorce? Hoda & Jenna weigh in

Kelsea Ballerini wishes Chase Stokes happy birthday: See the pics!

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce they’re separating

People x TODAY Beauty Awards: Here are the top products

Millie Bobby Brown talks ‘Nineteen Steps,’ wedding planning

5 hair and makeup winners from People x TODAY beauty awards

Jenna shares the hilarious talk she had with her kids about puberty

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

Ryan Reynolds latest Aviation Gin ad calls out pumpkin spice

Steak tacos and chicken sliders: Get Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipes!

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season

This creamy spaghetti al limone recipe is classic and versatile

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Healthy hacks for enjoying dessert without the guilt

Alex Guarnaschelli shares recipe for ricotta-stuffed shells