How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

Americans are risking their lives to volunteer in Ukraine

02:34

Despite the U.S. government telling Americans to leave Ukraine, some are traveling to the country and volunteering to go into combat and train medics who are treating the wounded. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.March 22, 2022

