Americans are not getting enough ‘healthy sleep, experts warn
00:34
Share this -
copied
According to a new poll from the National Sleep Foundation, Americans have gotten more sleep over the last couple years, but experts warn the quality of sleep has worsened. Experts say the reason behind this is people are not getting enough natural light or physical activity and having too much screen time at night.March 14, 2022
UP NEXT
South sees frosty start to week at Northeast warms up
01:22
Former President Obama reveals he tested positive for COVID-19
00:18
Spikes in gas prices expected to hit ride-sharing and air travel
02:06
Poland increasingly overwhelmed by influx of Ukrainian refugees
02:18
Russia ramps up attacks in Western Ukraine in brutal weekend of fighting
03:14
Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion