American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has millions of American workers deciding that 2022 is the year to strike out on their own, quit their current job and start their own business. The Department of Labor reported that 4.5 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in November in an ongoing trend that economists are calling “The Great Resignation”. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Jan. 9, 2022
