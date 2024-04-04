A look back at Kate Middleton’s 20 years with the royal family
06:22
Florida residents warned not to touch Tussock moth caterpillars
00:33
Prosecution seeks 10-15 years for James and Jennifer Crumbley
00:35
Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity
03:21
Now Playing
American tourist killed by charging elephant during African safari
02:31
UP NEXT
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winning ticket sold
00:42
Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys push for change of venue, allege bias
01:46
José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post
02:24
Rescuers search through rubble for Taiwan earthquake survivors
02:23
East Coast slammed with flooding rain, tropical storm-force winds
03:57
Jane Goodall on turning 90, what she'd like her legacy to be
05:32
Behind-the-scenes look at how solar eclipse glasses are made
03:47
More than 200 musicians sign open letter against use of AI
02:08
Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
Mountains of trash surround LA home, neighbors complain of smell
00:34
Yearly college costs at top private schools surpass $90,000
00:32
First underwater images of collapsed Baltimore bridge released
00:37
Inside the push to give workers the right to 'disconnect' after work
03:32
Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail
02:55
Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike
02:30
American tourist killed by charging elephant during African safari
02:31
Copied
Copied
An elephant charged a truck full of tourists in Kafue National Park in Zambia during an African safari killing an 80-year-old American woman. The incident is said to be an exceedingly rare. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY.April 4, 2024
A look back at Kate Middleton’s 20 years with the royal family
06:22
Florida residents warned not to touch Tussock moth caterpillars
00:33
Prosecution seeks 10-15 years for James and Jennifer Crumbley
00:35
Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity
03:21
Now Playing
American tourist killed by charging elephant during African safari
02:31
UP NEXT
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winning ticket sold
00:42
Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys push for change of venue, allege bias
01:46
José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post
02:24
Rescuers search through rubble for Taiwan earthquake survivors
02:23
East Coast slammed with flooding rain, tropical storm-force winds
03:57
Jane Goodall on turning 90, what she'd like her legacy to be
05:32
Behind-the-scenes look at how solar eclipse glasses are made
03:47
More than 200 musicians sign open letter against use of AI
02:08
Costco to offer easier access to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic
03:29
Mountains of trash surround LA home, neighbors complain of smell
00:34
Yearly college costs at top private schools surpass $90,000
00:32
First underwater images of collapsed Baltimore bridge released
00:37
Inside the push to give workers the right to 'disconnect' after work
03:32
Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail
02:55
Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike