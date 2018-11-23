American sailor survives 12 hours in shark-infested waters
Levi Verwosetan, 29, was sailing off the Australia coast, when his catamaran capsized on Wednesday night, leaving him in shark-infested waters. He activated his emergency beacon and was rescued after clinging to his overturned boat for 12 hours. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.
