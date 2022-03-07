Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII

The mass exodus in Ukraine is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. The protection of children is fueling the migration from the fighting in the east to safe havens in the west. Without families to turn to, some orphans in Ukraine are stuck in limbo and don't know what will come next. Meanwhile, about 300 American families are working to get children they were trying to adopt before the war began out of Ukraine. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.March 7, 2022