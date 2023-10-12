IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Military caregivers honored at 6th annual Hidden Heroes event
05:50
Matthew Shepard’s parents talk 25th anniversary of his death
01:14
UAW strike expands to Ford’s Kentucky truck plant
00:33
Now Playing
American death toll in Israel rises amid effort to rescue hostages
01:57
UP NEXT
NASA discovers carbon and water on asteroid dust sample
03:54
Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support
02:47
Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California
02:10
Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?
01:49
What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?
03:49
US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership
02:03
Israeli builds up troops at Gaza border ahead of ground invasion
02:43
Women in the workplace: How to negotiate your financial future
05:53
Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products
05:34
Carson Daly talks mental health with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
02:56
Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing
02:03
Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in less than a week
00:27
Families of missing Israelis plead for help, cling to hope
02:56
House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote
02:07
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says
05:09
American death toll in Israel rises amid effort to rescue hostages
01:57
Copied
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has revealed an increase in the number of Americans killed in the Hamas attacks. Israel tanks are massing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza but with every passing hour, fears are growing for the hostages being held captive. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Oct. 12, 2023
Military caregivers honored at 6th annual Hidden Heroes event
05:50
Matthew Shepard’s parents talk 25th anniversary of his death
01:14
UAW strike expands to Ford’s Kentucky truck plant
00:33
Now Playing
American death toll in Israel rises amid effort to rescue hostages
01:57
UP NEXT
NASA discovers carbon and water on asteroid dust sample
03:54
Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support
02:47
Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California
02:10
Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?
01:49
What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?
03:49
US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership
02:03
Israeli builds up troops at Gaza border ahead of ground invasion
02:43
Women in the workplace: How to negotiate your financial future
05:53
Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products
05:34
Carson Daly talks mental health with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
02:56
Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing
02:03
Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in less than a week
00:27
Families of missing Israelis plead for help, cling to hope
02:56
House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote
02:07
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says