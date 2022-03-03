IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American couple escapes Ukraine with baby born via surrogacy
Ami and Michael Kowalski traveled from Florida to Kyiv for their daughter’s birth just says before the Russia attack. They say their surrogate went into labor in a bomb shelter, and the family was forced to flee an hour after birth. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY.
