IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

  • Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 19

    00:42

  • Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year long relationship

    02:22

  • Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp trial

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crash

    00:16

  • TurboTax to pay $141M over deceptive promises of 'free' tax filing

    00:22

  • New details emerge on Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack

    02:27

  • Oklahoma driver swerves, narrowly avoids downed power lines

    01:51

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies before January 6 committee

    00:22

  • Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years

    02:13

  • Death toll in Mariupol theater attack closer to 600: AP investigation

    02:32

  • US surpasses 1 million COVID deaths since start of pandemic

    02:32

  • Security stepped up outside the Supreme Court after draft leak

    02:38

  • Hoda and Willie celebrate his birthday – with chips and whiskey!

    01:07

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflation

    04:10

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’

    02:19

  • Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars

    04:42

  • US says Russia is ‘wrongfully detaining’ WNBA star Brittney Griner

    02:05

TODAY

Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp trial

02:25

Amber Heard testified for several hours on Wednesday, emotionally recounting her allegations of abuse by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the trial.May 5, 2022

  • Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 19

    00:42

  • Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year long relationship

    02:22

  • Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp trial

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crash

    00:16

  • TurboTax to pay $141M over deceptive promises of 'free' tax filing

    00:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All