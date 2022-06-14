Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word' of her testimony

In an NBC exclusive, Amber Heard sits down with Savannah Guthrie to discuss the verdict in the case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She also talks about how the case played out on social media, and responds to critics who found her testimony unbelievable. “To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” she says.June 14, 2022