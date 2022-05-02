IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

  • Bobbie Thomas helps a deserving teen find the perfect prom dress

    04:56

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger on landing dream role in ‘The Staircase’

    04:51

  • Skin cancer prevention checklist: Dermatologist's tips to stay safe

    04:03

  • Maria Shriver encourages college graduates to confront their fears

    01:27

  • Signs to look for that someone might be suffering from depression

    04:13

  • Naomi Judd’s death puts spotlight on mental illness struggles

    03:09

  • Princess Charlotte turns 7, poses with her dog in adorable new pics

    00:34

  • Bill Murray responds to complaints about his on-set behavior

    02:14

  • Staffing shortages threaten to throw cold water on summer travel

    02:29

  • 15 injured after 'pedal pub' tips over; driver charged with DUI

    00:22
  • Now Playing

    Amber Heard fires PR team, prepares to testify in Johnny Depp trial

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Biden remembers former VP Walter Mondale in touching speech

    00:43

  • Remembering country music legend Naomi Judd

    03:47

  • Caught on camera: Damaging tornado rips through central Kansas

    02:04

  • Alabama inmate and corrections officer go missing during transport

    02:15

  • Job growth, consumer spending remain strong amid inflation

    02:13

  • Kids 6 months to 5 years old could get COVID vaccine by June

    01:55

  • Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacks

    02:29

  • Naomi Judd, of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

    01:44

  • FBI joins search for missing corrections officer, alleged killer

    01:12

TODAY

Amber Heard fires PR team, prepares to testify in Johnny Depp trial

00:24

Actor Amber Heard has hired a new crisis management firm as she prepares to testify this week in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation claim against her. According to sources familiar with the situation, Heard cut ties with Precision Strategies last week after having expressed frustration with coverage of the defamation trial.May 2, 2022

A summary of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship and abuse allegations

  • UP NEXT

    Bobbie Thomas helps a deserving teen find the perfect prom dress

    04:56

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger on landing dream role in ‘The Staircase’

    04:51

  • Skin cancer prevention checklist: Dermatologist's tips to stay safe

    04:03

  • Maria Shriver encourages college graduates to confront their fears

    01:27

  • Signs to look for that someone might be suffering from depression

    04:13

  • Naomi Judd’s death puts spotlight on mental illness struggles

    03:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All