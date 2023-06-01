Amazon to pay $30 million for privacy violations

4-year-old would rather do literally anything other than play T-ball
Amazon will pay more than $30 million to settle allegations that it violated customers’ privacy. Nearly $6 million stems from its Ring camera division giving employees and third-party contractors unrestricted access to customers' sensitive video, and the other $25 million comes after failing to delete certain recordings from its Alexa voice assistant.June 1, 2023
