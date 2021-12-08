On Wednesday, Amazon – and a lot of its customers – will be dealing with the fallout of a major outage that caused issues across the internet, even delaying holiday shipments. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY as our Race to Deliver series continues.Dec. 8, 2021
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call
02:39
Amazon’s web services hit by major outage
02:38
Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst says
02:19
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church gets $20,000 reward
00:36
Scott Peterson to be resentenced in 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn son
02:56
Kellogg’s workers reject contract offer, remain on strike