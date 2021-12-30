Amazon responds after Alexa speaker allegedly tells child to do a dangerous challenge
00:33
Share this -
copied
A woman is alleging that her 10-year-old daughter was given a dangerous suggestion when she asked their Alexa virtual assistant for a challenge. Amazon says they were notified of the incident and quickly fixed the issue.Dec. 30, 2021
President Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine tensions
02:41
The new space race: What 2022 holds when it comes to space travel
03:05
Man hospitalized after tiger attack at Florida zoo
01:53
Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winner
00:20
Now Playing
Amazon responds after Alexa speaker allegedly tells child to do a dangerous challenge
00:33
UP NEXT
Biden asks Supreme Court to rule on Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy