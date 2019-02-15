Amazon axes plans for New York City headquarters

Amazon axes plans for New York City headquarters03:23
Amazon is being both cursed and celebrated after the retail giant reversed its decision to build a new headquarters in Long Island City, New York. This comes after weeks of opposition from local politicians. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.
Iran foreign minister: ‘Why should we trust President Trump?’01:18
UPS truck hijacker shot and killed in California00:48
William Barr sworn in as attorney general00:24
Amazon axes plans for New York City headquarters03:23
McCabe says DOJ discussed pushing Trump out of office03:02
Trump plans national emergency to fund border wall04:37