News

Amazon axes plans for New York City headquarters

03:23

Amazon is being both cursed and celebrated after the retail giant reversed its decision to build a new headquarters in Long Island City, New York. This comes after weeks of opposition from local politicians. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2019

  • Iran foreign minister: ‘Why should we trust President Trump?’

    01:18

  • UPS truck hijacker shot and killed in California

    00:48

  • William Barr sworn in as attorney general

    00:24

  • Amazon axes plans for New York City headquarters

    03:23

  • McCabe says DOJ discussed pushing Trump out of office

    03:02

  • Trump plans national emergency to fund border wall

    04:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All