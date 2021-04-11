Amanda Seyfried talks Netflix movie ‘Mank,’ Oscar nod, life outside of the spotlight

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Amanda Seyfried talks to Willie Geist about her role in the Oscar-nominated Netflix movie “Mank,” a film where she plays Marion Davies, a 1930s film star and the mistress of media mogul William Randolph Hearst. The actor also opens up about living on a farm with her family and animals out of the spotlight. “I've always wanted to live on a farm. I just need to feel grounded somewhere that I can trust will always be there,” she says.