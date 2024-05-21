Good Samaritans jump into ocean to save boy caught in rip current
00:45
Passenger dies on Singapore flight after severe turbulence
00:21
Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission
02:32
Target to lower prices on thousands of items to lure shoppers
02:50
Now Playing
Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants
03:13
UP NEXT
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage
00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems
02:02
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
03:01
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
03:15
Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener
05:34
Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc
05:10
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
04:33
Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival
05:41
Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’
05:53
First Black man trained as astronaut goes to space 63 years later
02:22
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after disturbing assault video
02:29
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games
04:51
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat
01:48
Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants
03:13
Copied
Copied
Human rights attorney Amal Clooney, the wife of actor George Clooney, was among the group of legal experts who advised the International Criminal Court on the decision to seek arrest warrants for the leaders of Israel and Hamas over alleged war crimes in Gaza. NBC's Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024
Experts share do’s and don’ts for summer travel
07:16
Good Samaritans jump into ocean to save boy caught in rip current
00:45
Passenger dies on Singapore flight after severe turbulence
00:21
Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission
02:32
Target to lower prices on thousands of items to lure shoppers
02:50
Now Playing
Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants
03:13
UP NEXT
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage
00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems
02:02
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
03:01
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
03:15
Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener
05:34
Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc
05:10
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
04:33
Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival
05:41
Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’
05:53
First Black man trained as astronaut goes to space 63 years later
02:22
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after disturbing assault video
02:29
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games
04:51
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat