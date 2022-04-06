IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Alyson Stoner talks about digital wellness platform Movement Genius

02:58

Co-founders Alyson Stoner and Correy O’Neal join TODAY to talk about how digital wellness platform Movement Genius is making the mental, emotional and physical benefits of fitness accessible to everyone.April 6, 2022

