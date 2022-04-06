Alyson Stoner talks about digital wellness platform Movement Genius
02:58
Share this -
copied
Co-founders Alyson Stoner and Correy O’Neal join TODAY to talk about how digital wellness platform Movement Genius is making the mental, emotional and physical benefits of fitness accessible to everyone.April 6, 2022
Travel Tips: Consumer Confidential
25:00
How to Find the Perfect Sports Bra
06:28
Benefits of exercise at every stage
04:28
The History of Women & Fitness
02:12
Now Playing
Alyson Stoner talks about digital wellness platform Movement Genius