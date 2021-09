Joining TODAY to comment on testifying along with other U.S. gymnasts at Senate hearing Wednesday about the FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar case, Aly Raisman says it was “very disappointing that no one from the Department of Justice came … to me [it] sends a message that they didn’t think it was worth their time.” She adds: “We need a full and complete independent investigation.”Sept. 16, 2021