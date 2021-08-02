Aly Raisman talks about Simone Biles competing on balance beam

Joining TODAY live in Tokyo, three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman comments on the news that Simone Biles will compete on balance beam Tuesday after withdrawing from previous events: “I hope that she can just finish on a note for this Olympic Games that she’s proud of.” She adds that she’s “curious” about which dismount from the beam Biles will choose and talks about the “twisties” that have afflicted Biles. (Sponsored by Olay)Aug. 2, 2021