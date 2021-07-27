Aly Raisman talks about Simone Biles being out of gymnastics team finals

Joining TODAY live in Tokyo, three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman comments on the startling news that Simone Biles is out of the women’s gymnastics finals, apparently due to a medical issue. “I feel sick to my stomach; it’s horrible,” Raisman says. “I’m obviously praying that she’ll be able to compete in the all-around final.” She speculates that Biles may have become “lost in the air” during a maneuver. Hoda Kotb reports that Biles will be assessed daily before her next scheduled competition.