Alwyn Cashe to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq, Afghanistan

Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 16, 202105:00
Hoda and Jenna on how sharing your grief can help you heal04:15
'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says04:05
How 2 former college athletes are helping kids get toys for the holidays05:20
NFL, NBA, and NHL struggle with widespread COVID-19 cases02:19
Nick Cannon opens up on losing his 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer: ‘5 minutes at a time’06:48
Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue in $500M deal00:27
Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach00:27
Airlines warn 5G wireless could cause major disruption for flights02:15
COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says03:11
CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections02:11
Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest03:14
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 15, 202103:50
Sheinelle Jones discusses her new documentary about infertility02:01
UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines05:24
Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels02:56
Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic00:27
Fire traps more than 100 on roof of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre00:21
Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern02:23
Alwyn Cashe to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq, Afghanistan01:01
Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Iraq and Afghanistan, including saving his fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle.Dec. 16, 2021
