Alwyn Cashe set to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Alwyn Cashe set to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor01:01
UP NEXT
Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach00:27
Airlines warn 5G wireless could cause major disruption for flights02:15
COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says03:11
CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections02:11
Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest03:14
Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 15, 202103:50
Sheinelle Jones discusses her new documentary about infertility02:01
UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines05:24
Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels02:56
Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic00:27
Fire traps more than 100 on roof of Hong Kong’s World Trade Centre00:21
Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern02:23
Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region04:23
Inflation concerns grow as Americans head into the holidays02:04
House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress02:18
Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role05:12
Kentucky couple talk about death of their infant nephew in tornado02:15
Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement02:24
Key deadlines for holiday shipping loom this week03:28
Alwyn Cashe set to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor01:01
Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism in Iraq, including saving his fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle.Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
Alwyn Cashe set to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor01:01
UP NEXT
Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach00:27
Airlines warn 5G wireless could cause major disruption for flights02:15
COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says03:11
CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections02:11
Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest03:14