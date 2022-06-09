Calm the mind and heal the body with these alternative methods

Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health06:11
Carson Daly returns to TODAY after having back surgery00:38
- Now Playing
Calm the mind and heal the body with these alternative methods04:30
- UP NEXT
Can being optimistic add years to your life? New study says yes01:42
Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings25:05
Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving04:33
Fitness expert shares stretches for before and after a walk04:23
5 tips to beat the heat for a safe summer05:35
What does groundbreaking drug trial mean for other cancers?04:26
Doctors said nothing was wrong. She fought for answers05:09
Cancer disappears in all patients during immunotherapy drug trial02:36
Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron00:32
What is intuitive eating and how can you add it into your lifestyle?05:12
Nutritionist shares meal plan for doing keto over the long term05:09
Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss02:41
Confusion over monkeypox mask guidance as cases spread in US02:30
Prescription exercise? How doctors are tailoring workout plans04:06
Want to lose weight? Doctors say it’s time to stop counting calories04:46
Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown01:55
Peloton instructor Kendall Toole opens up about mental health06:38
Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health06:11
Carson Daly returns to TODAY after having back surgery00:38
- Now Playing
Calm the mind and heal the body with these alternative methods04:30
- UP NEXT
Can being optimistic add years to your life? New study says yes01:42
Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings25:05
Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving04:33
Play All
Play All