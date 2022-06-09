Calm the mind and heal the body with these alternative methods

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunscreens, slip-on sneakers and more summer essentials — starting at $7 

Integrative wellness expert Dr. Taz Bhatia joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to walk through alternative methods of healing rooted in Chinese medicine including EFT tapping, sound baths, dry brushing and essential oils.June 9, 2022

