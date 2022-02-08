Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle talks winning silver 50 years after mom’s gold
Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home the silver in Super-G on Monday, 50 years after his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, took home the top prize in 1972. Cochran-Siegle joins TODAY to talk about his journey to Beijing, his recovery after fracturing his neck last year, and how it feels to carry on his family’s Olympic legacy. “I think we were all crying a little bit,” he tells Savannah Guthrie.Feb. 8, 2022
