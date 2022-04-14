IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Amazon bestsellers everyone is shopping this month — all under $45

  • Now Playing

    Allyson Felix announces retirement following 2022 track season

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Crypto capital: Bitcoin becomes official currency in El Salvador

    03:18

  • Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service

    01:58

  • Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,000

    00:20

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for more than $40 billion

    00:22

  • Bus of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives in DC

    00:23

  • Monster storms slam the already hard hit Midwest, South

    02:39

  • Video shows Michigan police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

    00:38

  • CDC extends mask mandate for public transportation

    02:38

  • Russian warship suffers massive blow, Ukraine claims attack

    02:17

  • Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, called NYPD tip line on himself

    02:53

  • Stephanie Ruhle on imposter syndrome: ‘I used to be miserable’

    06:35

  • Hoda Kotb shares update on Jenna Bush Hager’s COVID recovery

    00:32

  • Sheinelle Jones’ documentary ‘Stories We Tell’ wins Gracie Award

    01:16

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

    06:57

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

    02:18

  • San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history

    00:30

  • Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal

    02:41

TODAY

Allyson Felix announces retirement following 2022 track season

00:24

Olympic great Allyson Felix announced she will retire from track and field following the 2022 season. Her last competition will likely be the world championships in July.April 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Allyson Felix announces retirement following 2022 track season

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Crypto capital: Bitcoin becomes official currency in El Salvador

    03:18

  • Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service

    01:58

  • Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,000

    00:20

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for more than $40 billion

    00:22

  • Bus of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives in DC

    00:23

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All