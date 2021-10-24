Allegations made against man responsible for film safety on ‘Rust’ set

Overnight, a vigil was held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to remember cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the movie “Rust” after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun. New allegations against Dave Halls, the assistant director responsible for safety on set and the man who handed Baldwin the loaded gun, claim he failed to maintain a safe environment in the past. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 24, 2021