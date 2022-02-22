IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions 01:37
The Russian parliament, the Duma, voted in favor of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize eastern Ukraine’s separatist regions. Every lawmaker voted in favor, with one declaring that Putin had stopped a war. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from Moscow.
Feb. 22, 2022 Read More
