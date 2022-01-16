All hostages freed and hostage-taker dead after Texas synagogue standoff

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An hours-long standoff inside a Texas synagogue has ended with all four hostages safe and unharmed. Police say the hostages, which include a rabbi, were being held by a man demanding the release of a federal prisoner convicted in a terrorism case in 2010. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for Sunday TODAY.
Jan. 16, 2022 Read More
