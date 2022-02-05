All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is home to one of seven new events making their debut at the winter games. Monobob is the all-new event for female athletes on the bobsled course. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 5, 2022
