All-female biker club Caramel Curves redefines rules of the road
TODAY’s Donna Farizan meets a group of biker beauties from the New Orleans motorcycle group Caramel Curves who, with their commitment to fashion and sisterhood, are defining what it means to be a "ride or die.” Created by Nakosha Curry, the Curves bring freedom, control and a feeling of fierceness to the women who say “we take curves on the bike better than boys.”March 25, 2022
