2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has begun! Get the schedule, learn how to watch and more

    All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin

    Watch highlights from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin

For the second time in 14 years, Beijing is the host city for the Olympics, putting an intense spotlight on the athletes and China. While the nation has pushed back against criticism suggesting the politicization of the Olympic Games, moments from the opening ceremony suggest otherwise, including when the Olympic cauldron was lit by a Uyghur athlete. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 4, 2022

