IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story is told in a new way in children's book05:07
Teens tasked with solving real court cases in novel reform program04:36
Jenna Bush Hager reveals January 2024 book club pick01:31
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29
Golden retriever rescued after falling off a cliff during hike00:48
Claudine Gay pens NYT op-ed after resigning as Harvard president02:12
Manhunt underway after imam fatally shot outside NJ mosque00:32
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible06:49
Host apologizes after Aaron Rodgers’ accusation of Jimmy Kimmel02:38
Court video shows man lunging toward judge during sentencing02:03
Bomb threats against multiple state capitols force evacuations00:24
Concerns grow over shipping crisis playing out in the Red Sea02:06
Double bombing in Iran kills 84 people at memorial event02:01
Trump appeals Colorado ballot ineligibility ruling to Supreme Court02:08
Now Playing
Major winter storm heads east: Who could see snow?01:42
UP NEXT
Epstein documents unsealed: What’s inside and who’s mentioned?02:47
Adult cousins sweetly surprise grandparents with a slumber party01:22
Justin Sylvester reveals pics from his Men's Health feature spread06:49
2024 astrology outlook: What to expect04:56
How a woman's flower art blossomed after painful health setback04:35
Major winter storm heads east: Who could see snow?01:42
A major winter storm moving across the country is heading toward the East Coast, bringing a high chance of rain and snow in some regions. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Jan. 4, 2024
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story is told in a new way in children's book05:07
Teens tasked with solving real court cases in novel reform program04:36
Jenna Bush Hager reveals January 2024 book club pick01:31
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29
Golden retriever rescued after falling off a cliff during hike00:48
Claudine Gay pens NYT op-ed after resigning as Harvard president02:12
Manhunt underway after imam fatally shot outside NJ mosque00:32
Exclusive: How Eli Lilly’s making weight loss drugs more accessible06:49
Host apologizes after Aaron Rodgers’ accusation of Jimmy Kimmel02:38
Court video shows man lunging toward judge during sentencing02:03
Bomb threats against multiple state capitols force evacuations00:24
Concerns grow over shipping crisis playing out in the Red Sea02:06
Double bombing in Iran kills 84 people at memorial event02:01
Trump appeals Colorado ballot ineligibility ruling to Supreme Court02:08
Now Playing
Major winter storm heads east: Who could see snow?01:42
UP NEXT
Epstein documents unsealed: What’s inside and who’s mentioned?02:47
Adult cousins sweetly surprise grandparents with a slumber party01:22
Justin Sylvester reveals pics from his Men's Health feature spread06:49
2024 astrology outlook: What to expect04:56
How a woman's flower art blossomed after painful health setback04:35