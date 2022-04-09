IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    All-civilian astronaut crew arrives at international Space Station

All-civilian astronaut crew arrives at international Space Station

Four private citizens are arriving at the International Space Station this morning after paying tens of millions of dollars to spend more than a week in orbit. The four men aboard SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavor are getting an incredible look at Earth from above… and they’re making history along the way. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY.April 9, 2022

